Fort Wayne UNITED hosts ‘REAL Dad’ Facebook live forum Tuesday evening

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne UNITED is hosting an online forum for dads, future dads and those who have taken on the role of dad, Tuesday at 7:30 p.m., the City of Fort Wayne announced.

This week, the following panelists will lead a conversation addressing a father’s love, communication and self-care:

Edmond O’Neal- President and CEO Northeast Indiana Works

Seth Bennett- Hallmark Home Mortgage

Lewis King- Fort Wayne UNITED’s TenPoint Coalition

The “REAL Dad” forums, an acronym for Relational, Engaged, Attentive, Loving Dad, are an opportunity for men of different backgrounds to discuss vital and relatable topics that pertain to being a dad, the city said.

Guest panelists, during live appearances and prerecorded videos, will unpack topics like family history, communication, masculinity, emotions and men’s health in an attempt to gain multiple perspectives and shed light on the fact that there is more than one way to be a “real” dad. The city said the honest discussions include the negative and positive sides of being a father as well as new techniques to build stronger relationships.

““REAL Dad” forums are an opportunity to introduce residents to some of the great dads we have in our community, and to hear their personal stories about the joys and trials of fatherhood. The goal is to build a community of strong fathers in Fort Wayne who will support each other through the often challenging task of raising strong, responsible children,” the city said.

Visit Facebook.com/Fort WayneUNITED to view the forum in real time or after the live event.