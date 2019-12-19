Fort Wayne UNITED, Healthier Moms and Babies announce infant mortality challenge

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne community leaders announced Fort Wayne UNITED and Healthier Moms and Babies will oversee the Infant Mortality Challenge, a fundraising effort to provide safer sleep options for infants.

“Twenty-four babies in Allen County over the past five years did not live to see their first birthday due to sleep related deaths,” said Paige Wilkins, Healthier Moms and Babies director. “Many causes of infant mortality are not preventable, but one is completely preventable: unsafe sleep deaths.”

Healthier Moms and Babies refer to the ABC’s of Safe Sleep as follows:

“A” stands for Alone. Babies should be put to bed alone without mom or dad, or any toys, stuffed animals or bumpers.

“B” stands for Back. Babies should be put to bed on their back. On their stomach, a baby’s airways can easily be blocked and they can suffocate.

“C” stands for Crib. Put babies to bed in a crib or a pack-n-play. On a couch or adult bed, babies can become trapped in the cushions or sheets. Babies sleep safest on a firm mattress with a fitted sheet in a crib or pack-n-play.

The fundraising goal for the Infant Mortality Challenge is $50,000, which will allow Healthier Moms and Babies to deliver 500 pack-n-play cribs to those in need within the community, and to send a family case coordinator to the baby’s home to educate family members about safe sleeping. Healthier Moms and Babies has established a Cribs for Kids program to provide families with portable pack-n-play cribs which are easy to set up and transport to ensure babies sleep safely whether they are home or are staying with another caregiver.