Fort Wayne UNITED Director given Freedom Award by Gov. Holcomb

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — The director of Fort Wayne UNITED was awarded the Freedom Award by Governor Eric Holcomb in the state’s capital Thursday.

The award was presented to Iric Headley as a part of the 29th annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Indiana Holiday Celebration.

The award celebrates the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and honors an individual for their hard work and commitment to community service.

Fort Wayne UNITED acts as an advocate for policies, practices and procedures to ensure equity and opportunity for black men in the Fort Wayne community, according to their website.