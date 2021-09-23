Fort Wayne UNITED creates program to provide stipends to assist with homicide victim burial costs

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne UNITED, in partnership with Mayor Tom Henry and the Victim Assistance Department of the Fort Wayne Police Department, announced the creation of United Response Program to provide stipends to help offset burial costs for homicide victims.

United Response is an expansion of Fort Wayne UNITED’s Meals 4 Healing program, designed to serve families who have lost loved ones to homicide. The city of Fort Wayne said a Fort Wayne UNITED clergy subcommittee developed the Meals 4 Healing program in 2018 and it is currently assisted 142 families.

Through the program families of homicide victims work with a case worker from the Victim Assistance team and are given the opportunity to receive meals while grieving, the city said. If the family chooses to receive the service, hot meals are delivered to their homes by a Fort Wayne UNITED church for seven days. Churches also provide the family with church contact information, free services, support groups and victim assistance information for follow-up help, if needed.

The following churches have provided support to the United Response program:

Come As You Are

Greater Progressive Baptist Church

Headwaters Church

Blackhawk Christian Church

New Covenant Worship Center

To make a donation to United Response, visit cityoffortwayne.org.