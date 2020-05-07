Fort Wayne UNITED, City Life to talk family relationships in latest Facebook live stream

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne UNITED and City Life will discuss how the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting family relationships and how people can cope with the added stress.

The groups have been going live on Facebook every Thursday for the past couple of weeks discussing COVID-19 related topics that affect the African American community in Fort Wayne. Tonight, they will talk about how families can work through the added stress to their relationships as they continue adjusting to this new normal or working from home.

“The reason why we wanted to cover the topic of marriage is because we know most of the time in marriages you’re used to working and different things like that, being away from each other, but now a lot of families are working at home,” said Nygel Simms, Youth for Christ Regional Director. “This is just a new norm, and you’re spending more time with each other than normal so for any relationship that has its challenges in how to navigate those challenges in a healthy way.”

The live stream will available on Fort Wayne UNITED’s Facebook page beginning at 7:30 and is expected to last an hour. They will also be discussing what the health community in Fort Wayne looks like right now as well as the shooting death of Georgia man Ahmaud Arbery, whose family said was killed while jogging through a neighborhood.

“I think it’s important for us for us to be fluid, for us to really respond to the current events that are taking place and especially those events that are impacting communities of color,” said Iric Headley, Exec. Director of Fort Wayne UNITED. “We have to find a way to appropriately respond by giving people and giving residents, and giving those that are impacted by these types of issues a place to share, a place to voice their opinions and their hearts, but also a place to learn some tactical steps forward on how to not get caught up in the unforgiveness, the anger, the things that make things worse.”