Fort Wayne UNITED, City Life connecting community with COVID-19 resources

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Two organizations are looking to help people survive the COVID-19 pandemic by connection them with those who know the situation best.

City Life and Fort Wayne UNITED say it’s important now more than ever that families know what resources are available to them, because of how COVID-19 has drastically changed day-to-day life. Youth for Christ Regional Director Nygel Simms said the COVID-19 pandemic has magnified social issues that exist in the southeast quadrant of Fort Wayne.

“This food desert, and kids not having access to Internet and different things like that so we need to have some crucial conversations on how do we deal with these social issues,” said Simms.

So, he got together with Fort Wayne UNITED to provide a virtual panel to connect people with reliable information, straight from the experts and local leaders themselves. The panel is geared towards people living in the southeast side of town, specifically the African American families, but the information is often helpful to the Fort Wayne community at large.

“You’ve got moms and dads who have gone from just parents loving their children to now homeschool teachers,” said Iric Headley, Exec. Director of Fort Wayne UNITED. “They’re struggling with that and so many of us are, regardless of our backgrounds and regardless of our passions, to really make sure our kids are heading in the right direction with education.”

The groups go live every Thursday at 7:30 pm through Fort Wayne UNITED’s Facebook page. People are encouraged to submit questions beforehand or ask questions in the comments during the live stream so that those looking for information can have a dialogue with the people giving answers. They also make an effort to cover the topics they are seeing the most uncertainty over in the community.

“We have to be selfless and share what we know because knowledge, right now, is a lot of power ,” said Simms. “We have to begin to educate our community on the issues at hand.”

The two organizations are working on expanding their audience and possibly going live on YouTube as well, but Simms said that they are also hoping people who tune in will share the information they learn with families who do not have access to the Internet. According to Simms, it is the next best thing since they cannot go talk to people face to face right now.