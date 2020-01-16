Fort Wayne UNITED announces Tie Day to bring positive role models to schools

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Mayor Tom Henry joined Fort Wayne UNITED and other community leaders to announce the launch of the Tie Day program.

New Haven High School will be the first to participate in the program which will connect professional men and women from the community with young minority boys through “neckties and professional attire.” The program is focused on building character, perseverance, and a strong desire to be successful, responsible, and caring.

“While attending a Cities United conference a few years ago, I learned about the amazing Tie Day concept and knew it would complement the programs we’ve already established and raise our youth empowerment, education and engagement to the next level,” said Iric Headley with Fort Wayne UNITED. “I look forward to seeing the positive impact of the Tie Day Program on not only the participants, but on the community leaders who stepped up to provide support to these young males.”

On Tie Day Fridays, participating students will wear ties donated by community leaders. New Haven High School administrators will wear ties as well, and the group will engage in community service and field trips as well as high learning day visits to local colleges and universities.

“As Mayor of the City of New Haven, I applaud the efforts of this new program. This is a tremendous opportunity for young men to tap into their potential and build on their own leadership skills,” said Mayor McMichael. “I look forward to offering my own leadership experiences and mentoring today’s youth as they develop into young leaders themselves and become a positive influence in their own community.”