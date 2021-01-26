Fort Wayne UNITED announces 2021 United Front schedule

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne UNITED and Mayor Tom Henry have announced the 2021 United Front Initiative curriculum and schedule.

Since its launch in September, Fort Wayne UNITED said 150 businesses/organizations and over 5,500 individuals have joined the comprehensive cultural competency program that fosters racial equity, healing and unity.

The goal of the United Front Initiative is to bring the community of Fort Wayne together to attain racial healing, equity, education, and organizational transformation by developing shared knowledge and understanding around various topics related to diversity and inclusion.

“It’s encouraging to see so many businesses, organizations and individuals joining the United Front initiative and I’m hopeful that many more will register,” said Mayor Henry. “Having a safe environment where everyone in our community is invited to learn about diversity, equity and inclusion while we grow together will make our community stronger and more welcoming to all.”

Each month in 2021, participants will receive access to a 60 – 90 minute keynote address which addresses topics such as implicit bias & microaggressions, individual and organizational bias, stress of minorities, stereotype threat, imposter syndrome and privilege, power and position. After completion of the keynote, Fort Wayne UNITED said individuals will be offered role-specific educational sessions that dive deeper into the topic, based upon their responsibilities within their organization.

The following customized sessions are available:

People Leader Virtual Sessions – designed for hiring managers, organizational leaders, human resource professionals, and others in leadership

Education Virtual Sessions – designed for individuals in the education field – early childhood education, K-12, higher education, etc.

Criminal Justice Virtual Sessions – designed for individuals working directly in or with the criminal justice system

Front Line Virtual Sessions – designed for individuals interacting directly with the public

Community Virtual Sessions – designed for individuals who are part of the community

Diversity & Inclusion Leads Virtual Sessions – designed for professionals and volunteers involved in D&I work inside an organization

To register or learn more: UnitedFrontInitiative.com.