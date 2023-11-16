FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Many buildings in downtown Fort Wayne turned their lights blue Thursday night to honor Children’s Grief Awareness Day.

Many buildings and landmarks throughout downtown Fort Wayne participated including; MLK Bridge, Wells Street Bridge, Parkview Field, Skyline Garage, Rousseau Centre, IMPC Downtown, and Sweetwater.

The importance of this national holiday is to create an understanding of how important it can be to support children through their grief.

The buildings and historical landmarks will remain blue until Nov. 19 to raise awareness for children’s grief in partnership with Erin’s House for Grieving Children. Besides the building’s transformations, Erin’s House encourages anyone to show support by spreading awareness by sharing the message with family, friends, and your community. They encourage posting on social media, hosting a fundraiser, or starting a conversation.

For those wanting to donate to Erin’s Grieving House for Children, you can head to their website.