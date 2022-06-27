INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Three Indiana State Troopers in the Fort Wayne Post, along with a citizen who stepped in at the right time, were recognized for their actions at a ceremony Friday in Indianapolis.

Indiana State Police reported Senior Trooper Bryan Rumple was involved in a “lengthy physical altercation” with an armed driver after a vehicle pursuit February 10 in southern Allen County. Elysha Swineford, a resident, noticed the fight and was able to help the trooper get the suspect into custody.

As Rumple and the suspect were both injured in the process, the department noted Swineford’s decision to step in and aid the officer “reflects great credit upon himself and the value he places on human life. “

Rumple, a 14-year veteran with the department, was presented with the Combat Action Award for “Exceptional Meritorious Service”, and Swineford was given the Commendation Award.

Senior Trooper Brian Rumple with Elysha Swineford

Senior Trooper Nick Meade with K9 partner, Jake

Trooper Ben Walker with family

Senior Trooper Nick Meade performed CPR on an elderly woman in cardiac distress February 5 in LaOtto. Medics got to the scene in time to further help the woman, who went on to make a full recovery, state police reported. Meade, a 14-year veteran of the department, was given the Life Saving Award for his quick response.

Trooper Ben Walker arrested the most drunk drivers in District 22 last year, with 84 arrests made.

Walker was presented with the District 22 Top Drunk Driving Enforcement Award, as well as the 2021 Trooper of the District award. The department said the latter is given to the trooper who has achieved outstanding enforcement efforts in the areas of traffic as well as criminal enforcement, investigations, public information programs and community service, and who has exemplified the professionalism and integrity expected of an Indiana State Trooper.

Walker has been with the department for four years and this is the second year in a row he’s been recognized for removing impaired drivers from roadways in northeast Indiana.