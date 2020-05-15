Fort Wayne trooper named 2019 Indiana State Police Trooper of the Year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A trooper from the Indiana State Police Fort Wayne Post has been named the 2019 Trooper of the Year.

Trooper Tyson Waldron was announced as the recipient of the honor by Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter. The award honors troopers who exemplify qualities like leadership, productivity, and service to the community both on and off duty in addition to their regular responsibilities.

Waldron is a 7-year veteran of the agency. Below are details from the Indiana State Police:

During 2019, Waldron was assigned to the Fort Wayne Post, primarily working a night shift in Allen County. Waldron, who has been a K-9 handler with his partner Zeus since 2016, is also certified as a drug recognition expert (DRE). In 2019, Trooper Waldron had 1515 traffic contacts, 31 operating while intoxicated (OWI) arrests (which led the District), 220 criminal arrests (44 of which were for felony crimes), and 124 K-9 usage reports. While working with his K-9 partner, he seized Cocaine, Methamphetamine, Crack, Ecstasy, and Heroin; six firearms and more than $32,000 in U.S. currency. Waldron achieved these goals while missing over 38 days while on active military orders and 20 days of time off taken for the birth of his son.

Trooper Tyson Waldron

In his nomination, Trooper Waldron was described as a natural leader as exemplified through his genuine courtesy, hard work, and unquestionable integrity. He is a very proactive, dedicated, and self-motivated Trooper that consistently encourages his co-workers to put forth a maximum effort during their shifts. Waldron maintains a rigorous fitness routine, keeping himself fit for duty, and motivates others to do the same.

In addition to the duties required by the Indiana State Police while serving the citizens of Indiana, Waldron also serves his country as a soldier in the Indiana National Guard. His notable 18-year military career has included stateside and overseas deployments, and he currently holds a position at the Regional Training Institute at Camp Atterbury, where he serves as a Company First Sergeant. First Sergeant Waldron’s overseas service has included deployments to Afghanistan in 2004, and Iraq in 2008, where he earned his Combat Infantry Badge. He is the graduate of numerous military schools, including: Army Airborne, Air Assault, Pathfinder, Sniper, Primary Leadership Development Course, Basic Non-Commissioned Officers Course, Advanced Leadership Course, Senior Leadership Course and Mountain Warfare.

Waldron has a future goal to serve as a District Squad Leader at the Fort Wayne Post, and is currently preparing himself for when that opportunity arises. He attributes the secret to his success to a strong family support system.

Waldron resides in Allen County with wife Emily, and their two children.