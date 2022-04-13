FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne resident and Purdue Fort Wayne graduate is closing in on 50 states in one year.

Laura Williams handed in her resignation at “Do It Best” to travel the world. Weeks later, though, the world closed down due to COVID-19.

Williams installing a sink into her van.

Unfazed, she moved forward with her plan, sold her house and changed her goal to the entire United States instead.

Two years removed from quitting her job, Williams has just one state left to check off on her list: Hawaii. She’ll head to the Aloha state on April 20.

In 2021 she bought a van and made it livable. Since then, she has since put 32,000 miles on the vehicle traveling the United States. In April that same year she officially set out to see every national park within one year.

Although she will fall short of that goal due to wildfires in California and not being able to see all the parks in Alaska, she will finish all 50 states within one year. She hopes to visit both national parks Hawaii has to offer (Maui and the Big Island).

A picture Williams took at Acadia National Park in Maine

When she returns her goal remains to step foot in each national park.

In the meantime you can track her travels on her YouTube channel.