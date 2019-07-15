Fort Wayne trash, recycling to be collected earlier due to heat

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne’s trash and recycling contractor will make collections earlier amid high summer heat.

The city of Fort Wayne’s Solid Waste and Recycling department said garbage and recycling collection would begin one hour earlier than usual beginning Tuesday. Crews will start collections at 5 a.m. instead of 6 a.m., like normal.

The change is “until further notice,” the city said. The WANE 15 Live Doppler 15 Fury weather team is forecasting temperatures to climb to into the upper 90s this week.