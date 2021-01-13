Fort Wayne Trails usage reaches record high in 2020

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Residents continued to utilize the community’s trails system in 2020 as user counts reached an all-time high of 663,426.

The city reports that the total users is up 17% from the previous high count in 2016 and a 45% increase from 2019. This data comes from 14 infrared trail counters that track usage. In 2021 the city will have six additional infrared trail counters installed.

“The growth of the trail system is one of Mayor Tom Henry’s top priorities in an effort to help Fort

Wayne be the healthiest city possible and position the community for new jobs and talent

attraction and retention,” the city said.

This winter, trail users are reminded to be careful after snow and ice events, especially on bridges

and boardwalks. If snow depths reach three inches or more, the City of Fort Wayne said it will remove snow on heavily travelled sections of the trail network, especially near schools, parks and popular destinations.

Important guidelines for the trail system:

Obey all traffic signals and signage.

Keep to the right and pass on the left.

Stay on the trails and do not enter private property or yards.

Stop for cross traffic.

Pick up after your pet.

Don’t litter.

Bicyclists need to call out or use a bell before passing.

Bicyclists should pull just off the trail if they have to stop.

For more information on the trail systems, visit the Fort Wayne Trails website.