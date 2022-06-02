FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A new stretch of trail on Carroll Road will connect more neighborhoods to Fort Wayne’s trail system.

Fort Wayne Trails announced the new half-mile section will provide access from the existing trail in front of Pathway Community Church to the Pufferbelly Trail.

Allen County paved the new route.

Fort Wayne Trails also announced on Facebook the connection from Life Bridge Church to Fitch Road has been approved by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources and will be open to bids soon.

“Plans still call for bidding for construction in 2022,” the post said, “but some of that will depend on how far out the winning bidder is booked out.”