FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne Trails is looking to complete four sections of trail that are key to making the trail system more accessible to area residents. The organization is launching a capital campaign to raise money to pay for the work.

The four sections targeted for completion are:

· the Hanna Street Trail

· the Covington Road Trail

· the “Golden Spike” section of the Pufferbelly Trail

· the Northeast Trail

These four trails will bring Fort Wayne’s ever-growing trail system within 1/2 mile of 127,000 residents, 3,000 employers, 39 schools, and 40 parks.

The City of Fort Wayne will be investing nearly $8 million towards these 4 trail projects and recently received a $2.7 million grant from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources for one of the trails.

“Mayor Henry and City Council have worked collaboratively to make more financial resources available as we come together with Fort Wayne Trails and other partners to make a lasting and meaningful difference with additional trails for residents and visitors to enjoy,” said Dawn Ritchie, greenways manager, City of Fort Wayne.

But to close the funding gap so the city can start construction, Fort Wayne Trails must raise an additional $1 million in donations. Fort Wayne Trails has raised over $600,000 of that from generous community members and foundations. Now the organization is asking the public to help bring these projects to the finish line.

To donate or for more details on the Connecting 4 Campaign please go to https://fwtrails.org/connecting4/.