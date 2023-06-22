FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne has over 100 miles of trails for its residents to bike on, walk on and enjoy.

But with that many miles to keep track of, and big projects like the 81-mile Pokebache Connector Trail on the horizon, Fort Wayne Trails decided it was time to increase their staff.

Enter new Development Director William C. Andreas.

“I’m trying to determine the true needs, either facilities or the trails, equipment or supplies, and I create a vision for them. That’s what I do, I go out and meet with the donors they take a look at the list and say, ‘Hey I can get excited about that,'” Andreas said. “Really just matching our needs with what the donor wants.”

In his time with Fort Wayne Trails, he’s been mainly focused on what he calls “Connector Trails.”

Like the aforementioned Pokebache Connector that will run from Angola to Bluffton, these trails are aimed at linking sections of preexisting trails so that more of Fort Wayne is traversable.

Right now, that focus is connecting existing sections of trail in the “Center Hub,” aka downtown Fort Wayne.

“I call it the center Hub, we built trails out East, West, North South, but then when we got looking, we said ‘oh if we just added one more mile we could connect the West to the East,'” Andreas said.

However, he emphasized that big projects like this are done hand in hand with the city and county, something that he is beginning to learn.

“We do have a wonderful coordination with the City of Fort Wayne and the County of Allen. Without their help in subsequent work, it wouldn’t get done,” Andreas said.