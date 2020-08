FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Trails’ mission is to develop and connect multi purpose trails within Allen County. It’s mission continues 9 years after its start.

Fort Wayne Trails executive director Megan McClellan stopped by Studio 15 to explain what the organization does, and what in its future.

She also discussed one of the events that gets people on the trials, Trek the Trails.

Learn more about the organization and upcoming Trek the Trails events by clicking here.