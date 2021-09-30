Fort Wayne toddler’s death Wednesday evening under investigation; second child hospitalized

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) An investigation is underway by Fort Wayne police, the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office and the Allen County Coroner’s Office after a two-year-old boy died Wednesday evening and another child was hospitalized.

Information so far is limited to a press release from Michael Burris, Chief Investigator with the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office.

According to the release, police were sent to the 7900 block of Serenity Drive in Fort Wayne at 8:25 p.m. for a “problem unknown” where two children had been found unresponsive.

The children were given medical care at the scene by officers, the Fort Wayne Fire Department and TRAA paramedics. Both children were taken to a hospital. Shortly after 10 p.m. the coroner’s office was contacted after one of the children was pronounced dead.

The child has been identified as Terris Johnson. An autopsy was conducted, however the cause of death is pending as is the manner of death.

Fort Wayne police would not provide any details when asked by WANE 15, only saying it’s an ongoing investigation.