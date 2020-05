FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The city of Fort Wayne Street Department will resume collection of yard waste bags on Monday.

The city said in a news release Thursday that starting Friday, residents can schedule a pickup of biodegradable paper leaf/yard waste bags. Residents should call 311 to schedule a pickup.

Bag collection will be done within two business days, the city said. Bags should be placed at the curb and not in alleyways.

Yard waste bags will be collected through Friday, May 22.