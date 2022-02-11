FORT WAYNE, Ind. — The City of Fort Wayne’s Office of Housing and Neighborhood Services has announced today the Emergency Rental Assistance program will reopen on Monday, Feb. 21.

The City has received an additional $6.3 million to provide assistance to renters who have fallen behind on rent and utility bills as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The City previously distributed more than $13.6 million in Emergency Rental Assistance.

The application portal will open at 10 a.m. on the 21st. Fort Wayne residents can apply through the online application portal, www.fwcares.org or in person by appointment with Lutheran Social Services or Catholic Charities. Applicants should note that the program requirements have changed from the previous program and are encouraged to visit the website to download the newly updated forms.

To be eligible for assistance, applicants must meet the following requirements:

Rent within the Fort Wayne city limits;

Have a household income at or below 80% of the area median; that’s $57,500 for a family of four;

Be currently experiencing hardship due to COVID-19.

This assistance can cover past due rental payments, future rent, and current utility bills. Applicants that have previously received assistance from the Emergency Rental Assistance program may apply for additional assistance, though there is no guarantee they will receive assistance again.

The City will be hosting online training on how to apply for the ERA Program. Anyone interested in assisting their neighbors, clients or tenants is invited to participate in the training. For more information on the dates of the training or to view training videos, please visit www.fwcares.org. The website also contains program guidelines, forms, and FAQs.

For technical assistance, please call 317-552-1463 to reach Baker Tilly U.S.

Hoosiers who need help outside the city of Fort Wayne can reach out to the state at www.indianahousingnow.org.