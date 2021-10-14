Fort Wayne to offer Community ID cards

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — You can soon get a Fort Wayne ID card.

The city of Fort Wayne and Catholic Charities on Thursday announced a partnership to establish a Fort Wayne Community Identification Card program. The cards will be available to all Fort Wayne residents, but are designed to allow those who “have challenges obtaining other forms of photo identification” to access city services that require identification, the city said in a news release.

Cities like South Bend, Goshen, Elkhart, and Plymouth have similar Community ID card programs in place. The city said those communities found schools and hospitals have accepted the identification cards.

“The City of Fort Wayne and Catholic Charities are committed to making a positive difference for individuals and families as we strive to be a welcoming community,” said Mayor Tom Henry. “It’s critical that we invest in the lives of our citizens. I’m looking forward to positive outcomes from our collective efforts to be a recognized leader in providing excellent services.”

The Community Identification Card program will be implemented through a mayoral executive order, signed by Henry on Thursday. Catholic Charities will serve as the fiscal agent and issuer of the cards.

Individuals can obtain a card by appointment at the office of Catholic Charities by contacting (260) 422-5625. Catholic Charities is located at 915 S. Clinton St. A card for adults 18-64 is $25, youth 17 and younger is $20, and seniors 65 and over is $20.