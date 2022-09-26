FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The City of Fort Wayne, along with Three Rivers Horse Trails Inc. and Allen County, announced Trot the Trails, an horse riding event that is set to take place Saturday, Oct. 1.

The ride will take place along the Wabash & Erie Canal Towpath Trail from the Frontier offices along W. Jefferson Boulevard and Covington Road, a stretch that is 7.7 miles round trip.

The cost is $10 per rider, and people can begin riding between 10:00 a.m. and noon.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Three Rivers Horse Trails, which is a non-profit organization formed in 2019 dedicated to providing safe travel by horseback for recreation, connectivity and quality of life throughout northeast Indiana.

Due to a city ordinance, horses are usually not allowed on existing multi-use trails outside of this event.

However, Allen County, the City of Fort Wayne and the Northeastern Indiana Regional Coordination Council help Three Rivers Horse Trails find locations to establish equestrian trails around Allen County.