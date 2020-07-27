Fort Wayne to host Facebook Live on preventing evictions

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The City of Fort Wayne’s Office of Housing & Neighborhood Services is hosting a Facebook Live discussion to address programs that prevent evictions and access to resources for those affected by the coronavirus.

The City of Fort Wayne announced that the Facebook Live discussion will take place on the Fort Wayne Neighborhood’s Facebook channel @FWNeighborhoods at 6 p.m. on Thursday.

The discussion will include guests such as include Kelly Lundberg, Director of the Office of Housing & Neighborhood Services; Denita Washington, Adams Township Trustee; Andrew Thomas, Indiana Legal Services Attorney; and Pam Brookshire, Brightpoint Vice President of Community Services.

Guests will discuss programs provided by their organizations and how they can assist residents who have lost income due to the pandemic. They will also explain the moratorium prohibiting evictions in Indiana that will expire July 31, the press release says.

The City’s Office of Housing & Neighborhood Services is working with Indiana Legal Services, Brightpoint, area township trustees and other agencies to help address the expected increase in eviction and foreclosure filings due to the coronavirus impact.

The Facebook Live discussion will share information about the programs that can provide assistance and ways residents can apply for them, the press release says. Questions from those watching the Facebook Live event will be taken in the comments section of the live stream.

The Tenant Assistance Legal Clinic is operated by the local Indiana Legal Services office at 919 S. Harrison St. Suite 200. Low-income residents facing possible eviction are asked to call the clinic at 260-424-9155 to be accepted into the program. If eligible, clients will then be referred to either a volunteer attorney with the Volunteer Lawyer Program or an attorney with Indiana Legal Services. They will provide legal advice and attempt to resolve the dispute out of court. If necessary, an attorney will represent clients during eviction proceedings with Allen Superior Court.

Indiana Legal Services staff will work closely with staff from Brightpoint and the local township trustee offices to help prevent evictions and homelessness. Brightpoint will provide help with rent, mortgage and utility payments to low-income residents. Residents in need of help should call Brightpoint at 260-423-3546, ext. 567.

To find the list of trustee offices in Allen County and their phone numbers, residents should visit http://allencounty.us/government/community/allen-county-township-trustees. Additional resources to help prevent foreclosure and eviction can be found here: www.cityoffortwayne.org/evictions.