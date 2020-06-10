Fort Wayne to hold socially distant July 4 fireworks show

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The City of Fort Wayne will hold its annual July 4 fireworks show, as residents are asked to practice safe social distancing.

The city said Wednesday that the show will be held Saturday, July 4 at 10 p.m. Fireworks will be launched from the Indiana Michigan Power Center in downtown Fort Wayne.



According to Indiana’s Back on Track plan for reopening the state, restrictions on the number of people allowed to gather together will be lifted July 4. Still, Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry said residents should be safe amid the continued coronavirus threat.

“We wanted to give residents something to look forward to as we continue to work through the challenges of COVID-19,” said Henry. “We encourage the public to use good judgment and practice social distancing at the event. Together, we can have a safe and enjoyable time. We have a lot to be thankful for in the City of Fort Wayne.”