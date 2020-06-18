Fort Wayne to establish police reform board, ban chokeholds

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The city of Fort Wayne will establish a commission to oversee police reform and racial injustice and will ban chokeholds in an effort to “move forward” from three weeks of protests over police brutality and racism in the city.

The measures are part of the city’s “Moving Forward Together” action plan announced by Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry on Thursday.

The following is a release from the City of Fort Wayne:

Mayor Tom Henry today announced the “Moving Forward Together” action plan designed to bring the community together following recent protests and demonstrations in the City of Fort Wayne. The action plan will focus on public safety and racial justice.



Action plan highlights:

Commission on Police Reform and Racial Justice has been established and will be chaired by City Councilwoman Michelle Chambers. The Commission will look at strengths and weaknesses in the community and current challenges that need to be examined, including a further study of the 8 Can’t Wait initiative. In addition, the Commission will have ongoing communication with protest and demonstration leaders and will put together recommendations on possible solutions to present to the Mayor’s office and City Council.

The members of the Commission who will join Councilwoman Chambers include:

Ahmed Abdelmageed – United Way of Allen County Advocacy Committee Chair

AlienNature – Protest and demonstration organizer/leader

Sheila Curry-Campbell – Fort Wayne NAACP and Allen County Council member

Rev. Dr. Anne Epling – First Presbyterian Church

Larry Gist – MLK Club of Fort Wayne

Carol Helton – City of Fort Wayne City Attorney

Joe Jordan – Boys & Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne

Brendon Maxwell – Utopian Coffee

Marty Pastura – Empowerment Advisors

Pastor Anthony Pettus – Greater Progressive Baptist Church

Nikki Quintana – Fort Wayne Metropolitan Human Relations Commission

Sofia Rosales-Scatena – Fort Wayne Police Department Public Information Officer

Pastor Steve Terry – New Life Church of God

Marlon Wardlow – Parkview Health and Fort Wayne Urban League

2. The Fort Wayne Police Department has been doing the 8 Can’t Wait initiative as part of policy, rules/regulations, and training and will continue to do so. It includes the ban of chokeholds/strangleholds, require de-escalation, require warning before shooting when possible, exhaust all alternatives before shooting, duty to intervene, ban shooting at moving vehicles, establish use of force continuum, and require all force be reported.

3. The Fort Wayne Police Department will begin a pilot program utilizing more body cameras. Currently, a number of body cameras are used by the FWPD. The pilot program will expand and build on the current use of body cameras.

4. The City Administration, the Fort Wayne Police Department, and Fort Wayne UNITED will continue to build off of past and current successes with programming designed to educate and bring the community together. Examples include Community Unity nights, Blue Bucket Brigade, Procedural Justice courses, and L.I.V.E. (Listening to input and voices through engagement) sessions, to name a few.

5. Mayor Henry will reconvene the Mayor’s Roundtable on Public Safety. The Roundtable consists of individuals representing various organizations in the City of Fort Wayne to explore ways various community sectors can work together to enhance the overall safety of all Fort Wayne residents.

“We will get to where we want and need to be through dialogue, engagement, and trust with a focus on healing and understanding. I’m encouraged by the continued commitment of so many in our community to bring about positive and meaningful change to make Fort Wayne the best city possible,” said Mayor Henry. “We’re living in unprecedented times. Now is the time to move forward together so every resident who calls Fort Wayne home knows they are respected, appreciated, and valued.”