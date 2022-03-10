FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne will ‘get green’ this Saturday with the annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration, the Get Green Fest.

The event will be held Saturday from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. at 900 W. Main St. in downtown Fort Wayne.

Hosted by the Fort Wayne Professional Firefighters, Get Green Fest features a 5-Kilt Run through downtown Fort Wayne, a Lucky Charms Eating Contest, the popular river greening, a Gold Coin Drop, and more family-friendly events.

Local food trucks will be on hand.

Proceeds from the event go to support local charities including the Fort Wayne Boys & Girls Club, Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Cancer Services, Shepard’s House, Child Burn Survivors, Local Families in Need, Hoosier Burn Camp, and the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

For more on Get Green Fest, visit Facebook or GetGreenFest.org.