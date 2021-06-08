Fort Wayne TinCaps returning to full capacity on June 29

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne TinCaps have announced Tuesday afternoon they will begin selling all seats at Parkview Field, with a return to full capacity on Tuesday, June 29.

Tickets will go on sale for all remainder 2021 home games starting Tuesday, June 15 at 10 AM.

Beginning Wednesday, fans who purchased a ticket for the cancelled 2020 season also have early access to exchange their ticket for any remaining 2021 home game.

The team is also adding Friday night theme nights, peanut-free nights, and five additional postgame firework shows in the coming weeks.

This move comes as the ballpark continues to scale back COVID-19 restrictions.

Fans can purchase tickets online, by phone (260-482-6400), or at the TinCaps Ticket Office at Parkview Field.

For more information on the changes, visit this article on the TinCaps website.