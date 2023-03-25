FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Spring is officially here, and that means the TinCaps home opener is only a few weeks away. Opening day at Parkview Field is scheduled for Tuesday, April 11.

Assistant Director of Marketing and Promotions with TinCaps, Morgan Olson, stopped by WANE 15 to share more about the events leading up to opening day. You can learn more in the interview above.

The TinCaps home opener is on Tuesday, April 11 against the Lake County Captains. Ahead of that, you can Meet the Team on April 4 from 5-8 p.m. There you’ll be able to watch the team practice and get autographs. Concessions will be available for purchase.

On Saturday, April 8 you can get a behind-the-scenes look at Parkview Field during an Open House from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Fans can get a tour of Parkview Field and take pictures. Concessions will also be open during this time. You can also click here to see a list of all the promotional events happening throughout the season.