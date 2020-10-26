Fort Wayne TinCaps offer virtual beer tasting with seasonal craft beers

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Fort Wayne TinCaps

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Monday is the final day to order a special edition Halloween beer sampler as part of the Fort Wayne TinCaps virtual beer tasting event.

The package features a 12-pack of a dozen different seasonal craft beers along with a beer-tasting guide with details about each beer, as well as a keychain. Participants are then encouraged to rate each beer online and leave reviews on social media using the hashtag #TinCapsBeerTasting.

The feedback will be used to create the TinCaps 2021 ballpark menu.

Orders are due by 4 p.m. Monday and can be picked up Friday afternoon. The package is $29.95.

CLICK HERE TO ORDER

The TinCaps Halloween 12-Pack Beer Sampler features:

  • Bell’s – Official Hazy IPA
  • Bell’s – Best Brown Ale
  • Lagunitas – Super Cluster Ale
  • Lagunitas – Hazy Wonder IPA
  • Dogfish Head – SeaQuench Ale
  • New Belgium – Voodoo Ranger IPA
  • Revolution Brewing – Every Day-Hero Session IPA
  • Terrapin – Hopsecutioner IPA
  • Sun King – Osiris Pale Ale
  • 3 Floyds – Gumballhead (wheat beer)
  • Upland – Campside Pale Ale
  • Yuengling – Hershey’s Chocolate Porter

The virtual beer tasting is meant to make up for regular beer tastings held at Parkview Field that were lost in 2020 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss