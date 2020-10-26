Fort Wayne TinCaps offer virtual beer tasting with seasonal craft beers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Monday is the final day to order a special edition Halloween beer sampler as part of the Fort Wayne TinCaps virtual beer tasting event.
The package features a 12-pack of a dozen different seasonal craft beers along with a beer-tasting guide with details about each beer, as well as a keychain. Participants are then encouraged to rate each beer online and leave reviews on social media using the hashtag #TinCapsBeerTasting.
The feedback will be used to create the TinCaps 2021 ballpark menu.
Orders are due by 4 p.m. Monday and can be picked up Friday afternoon. The package is $29.95.
The TinCaps Halloween 12-Pack Beer Sampler features:
- Bell’s – Official Hazy IPA
- Bell’s – Best Brown Ale
- Lagunitas – Super Cluster Ale
- Lagunitas – Hazy Wonder IPA
- Dogfish Head – SeaQuench Ale
- New Belgium – Voodoo Ranger IPA
- Revolution Brewing – Every Day-Hero Session IPA
- Terrapin – Hopsecutioner IPA
- Sun King – Osiris Pale Ale
- 3 Floyds – Gumballhead (wheat beer)
- Upland – Campside Pale Ale
- Yuengling – Hershey’s Chocolate Porter
The virtual beer tasting is meant to make up for regular beer tastings held at Parkview Field that were lost in 2020 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.