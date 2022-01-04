Fort Wayne TinCaps hiring for 2022 season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne TinCaps are hiring for the upcoming season at Parkview Field.
The TinCaps are hiring part-time, seasonal team members to work in The Orchard Team Store to the concessions crew, ballpark sanitation, and even specialty roles like video production.
The season opens April 12 and runs through Sept. 4.
“We take great pride in valuing and appreciating our team members,” said TinCaps Community and Fan Engagement Manager Brenda Feasby. “We can’t wait to grow our TinCaps family and help create fun and meaningful experiences for our fans this season.”
Here are the available positions:
Food & Beverage
- Back Counter
- Bartender (21+)
- Cashier (21+)
- Cook (18+)
- Dish Washer
- Food/Snack Cart
- Food Runner
- Group Party/VIP Areas
- Stocker
- Wait Staff (19+)
General
- Kids Zone Attendant
- Parking Attendant
- Team Store
- Ticket Office
Specialty Roles
- Ballpark Cleaning / Janitorial (Game Time / 3rd Shift)
- Special Events (Non-Game Day Events; Hourly, Year-Round)
- Video Production Crew
- Bat Boy
- Mascot & Mascot Handler
To apply for a position, CLICK HERE.