Fort Wayne TinCaps hiring for 2022 season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne TinCaps are hiring for the upcoming season at Parkview Field.

The TinCaps are hiring part-time, seasonal team members to work in The Orchard Team Store to the concessions crew, ballpark sanitation, and even specialty roles like video production.

The season opens April 12 and runs through Sept. 4.

“We take great pride in valuing and appreciating our team members,” said TinCaps Community and Fan Engagement Manager Brenda Feasby. “We can’t wait to grow our TinCaps family and help create fun and meaningful experiences for our fans this season.”

Here are the available positions:

Food & Beverage

Back Counter

Bartender (21+)

Cashier (21+)

Cook (18+)

Dish Washer

Food/Snack Cart

Food Runner

Group Party/VIP Areas

Stocker

Wait Staff (19+)

General

Kids Zone Attendant

Parking Attendant

Team Store

Ticket Office

Specialty Roles

Ballpark Cleaning / Janitorial (Game Time / 3 rd Shift)

Shift) Special Events (Non-Game Day Events; Hourly, Year-Round)

Video Production Crew

Bat Boy

Mascot & Mascot Handler

To apply for a position, CLICK HERE.