FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A local temple is celebrating a giant milestone next week. Congregation Achduth Vesholom is celebrating its 175th anniversary in Fort Wayne.

Rabbi Meir Bargeron and co-chairs of the anniversary committee Kathy Sider and Beth Zweig stopped by WANE 15 to share more. You can see that in the interview above.

Congregation Achduth Vesholom’s 175th Anniversary Celebration is on Sunday, November 12. It’s happening from 1-5 p.m. Trolley tours will happen at 1:30 and 2, space is limited. The Congregation is located at 5200 Old Mill Road. You can click here to learn more.