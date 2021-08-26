Fort Wayne teen’s car hit, rolls in DeKalb Co. crash

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne teenager is suffering from minor injuries after his car was hit on the way to school Thursday morning.

Emergency crews were dispatch to the intersection of S.R. 3 and C.R. 68 on reports of a crash.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, Anton Tapper, 48, of Fort Wayne had stopped his 2021 Chevrolet Express on C.R. 68 at the intersection with S.R. 3. He then entered S.R. 3 and hit a 2012 Toyota Camry traveling north. The Camry was driven by Nolan Ogle, 17, of Fort Wayne who was heading to school. The Camry began to roll into the median after it was hit on the front passenger side, the department reports. It came to a rest on its side.

Ogle suffered from minor injuries to his arms, the department said. Tapper did not report any injuries.

The Express sustained heavy front end damage and had to be towed from the scene.