Fort Wayne teen driver hit by semi, seatbelt helped to lessen severity of injuries

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne teenager sustained non-life-threatening injuries during a crash involving a semi on U.S. 30 Friday afternoon. Troopers said her seatbelt helped to lessen the severity of her injuries.

Around 3:22 p.m., Trooper Jon Price was in his marked police car on the south side of the intersection of U.S. 30 and King Road when he saw a semi traveling westbound on U.S. 30. The semi fail to stop at a red light and rear-ended a Toyota that was stopped at the red light.

The vehicles became stuck together and continued through the intersection. They came to a rest west of King Road, the press release said.

Trooper Price immediately responded and saw that the driver of the Toyota, Alexis Owens, 19, of Fort Wayne was bleeding heavily from her face but was alert and conscious. Owens was transported to a South Bend hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life threatening.

Trooper Price said that Owens was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and this made a difference in the severity of her injuries.

The driver of the semi, Pavel Galiant, 67, of Kent, WA, was not injured in the crash. Troopers report that Galiant was issued a citation for disregarding a traffic light for his involvement in this crash.

Troopers said alcohol and drugs are not suspected in this crash. One lane of westbound U.S. 30 remained open during this crash investigation.