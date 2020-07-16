Fort Wayne teachers union responds to ‘Return to Learn’ plan

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne teachers union, Fort Wayne Education Association, weighed in on the plan for the start of the school year by Fort Wayne Community Schools.

“The district has done a really good job of putting together a framework that prioritizes the right things,” said Sandra Vohs, FWEA president.

Vohs said FWCS is looking at safety first for the 2020-21 school year. She also said the district is paying attention to instructional quality.

“And when you have a remote situation or a blended learning situation, you have to present some things differently. And they’re considering that. I do think that it would be great if we had a little more time to prepare.”

Vohs would like to see Governor Eric Holcomb push the school year back until after Labor Day, but doesn’t think that will happen.

FWCS is set to start the year on August 10th.

“I think the fact that we didn’t just have a plan for so long that was out there, was a cause of a lot of anxiety. And then there are concerns right now about having elementary kids going back every day.”

Vohs said teachers are concerned about the ability to keep elementary students socially distanced, if parents choose the in-person instruction offered by FWCS.

However, Vohs said there is a silver lining if students and parents do choose in-person classes.

“Everybody now says we want kids back in seats in schools. That’s important. So, that’s a good thing. But it is a challenge to figure out then if you can’t do that safely every day, how do you maintain a high quality level of instruction? How do you keep kids engaged? And that’s another thing that requires time, because you can’t just take “Oh this is what I do in my classroom,” [it] doesn’t necessarily translate to something you can do in a remote kind of lesson.”

Vohs said there are still details that need to be worked out between the union and FWCS, including what sick time will look like for teachers if they need to quarantine. Plus, they will discuss how to manage students wearing masks.

