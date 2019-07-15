Fort Wayne talent wins pizza food truck of the year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — For the second year in a row, the Summit City has brought home a Mobile-Cuisine Food Truck of the Year award.

This year, Big Apple Pizza beat Saucee Sicilian and Wanna Pizza This? for the top prize. Last year, Who Cut the Cheese won the Grilled Cheese Food Truck of the Year award.

Over 3,000 votes were counted according to Mobile-Cuisine.com.

“We are extremely honored and humbled by this award,” the company said. “We appreciate all of the support we have received from the city and everyone else back on Long Island. We will continue to do what we do day in and day out to make this city happy enjoying our style of pizza.”

According to Mobile-Cuisine.com, “Big Apple Pizza first opened its doors about five years ago when co-owners Chad Castator and Patrick O’Sullivan decided they’d eaten their last slice of deep dish.”

