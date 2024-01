FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne and area residents gathered to take a chilly start to 2024 with the New Year’s Day polar plunge.

Residents gathered at the Johnny Appleseed Park Boat Launch with the St. Joe Athletic Club on Monday to take a plunge into St. Joseph River at 2 p.m. to celebrate the new year.

Those who participated in the event were encouraged to wear old shoes along with a towel to dry off afterward, and dry clothes to change into.