Fort Wayne Sunrise Movement to host second climate rally Friday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne climate activism group will be hosting a climate rally one week after national rallies were held.

The Fort Wayne Sunrise Movement hub saw a turnout of roughly 200 people a week ago. They will once again be marching from the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Bridge to the Allen County courthouse and back.

“The purpose of the strike is to call attention to the lack of action on climate change and bring awareness to the urgency of the situation,” an event organizer said.