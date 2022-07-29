FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s now official. A bloom grown in Fort Wayne took the title for tallest sunflower at the Indiana State Fair.
Alex Babich said he got the final ruling from state fair officials.
His 7-year-old son Keenai’s flower was officially measured at 19 feet, six inches and took First Place and Best in Show. Babich’s daughter, 11-year-old Ayla, finished second with a sunflower that stood 17 feet, six inches. The third place sunflower was a distant 12 feet nine inches.
The tallest flower in the Babich backyard garden is named Ukrainian Spirit – and it’s going for a U.S. record. Right now, it’s 24 feet six inches tall. That’s now only three inches shy of the record. But, it’s still growing and Babich is hopeful it will tie or beat the record over the weekend