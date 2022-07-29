FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s now official. A bloom grown in Fort Wayne took the title for tallest sunflower at the Indiana State Fair.

Alex Babich said he got the final ruling from state fair officials.

Keenai and Ayla Babich with their winning sunflowers at the Indiana State Fair.

His 7-year-old son Keenai’s flower was officially measured at 19 feet, six inches and took First Place and Best in Show. Babich’s daughter, 11-year-old Ayla, finished second with a sunflower that stood 17 feet, six inches. The third place sunflower was a distant 12 feet nine inches.

Keenai Babich with his 19.5-foot tall sunflower at the Indiana State Fair. (Courtesy: Alex Babich)

Ayla Babich with her 17-foot tall sunflower at the Indiana State Fair. (Courtesy: Alex Babich)

The Babich sunflowers are officially measured at the Indiana State Fair Wednesday. (Courtesy: Alex Babich)

The tallest flower in the Babich backyard garden is named Ukrainian Spirit – and it’s going for a U.S. record. Right now, it’s 24 feet six inches tall. That’s now only three inches shy of the record. But, it’s still growing and Babich is hopeful it will tie or beat the record over the weekend