FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If you need to cool down on one of these hot summer days, a Fort Wayne student has a refreshing solution.

A girl named Naivy is running a lemonade stand to raise money for school clothes.

For 50 cents, you can choose between regular lemonade and cherry flavors. You can also buy snacks to go along with the drink.

The stand is in the 600 block of Putnam Street.