FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — With inclement weather expected to hit northeast Indiana Thursday evening, the City of Fort Wayne Street Department said its preparing to have crews ready and equipped to take on the elements.

A release said the Street Department has a full stock of salt and brine, but warned that roads will not be pre-treated due to the likely chance of rain, which would wash away the brine.

The Street Department also informed citizens that its usually takes around 10-12 hours after snow stops falling to plow and salt “Priority One and Two” streets.

Fort Wayne defines Priority One streets as arterial roads, which the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) defines as a street with the capacity to quickly move relatively a large volume of traffic and an often restricted function to serve abutting properties.

The city defines Priority Two streets as Citilink bus routes and collector routes, the latter of which is generally considered a road that connects residential areas with arterial routes.

The Street Department said it does not have the resources to salt residential areas, but the department has already started filling up salt barrels in residential areas for neighborhood associations.

The department plans to have 500 barrels filled with salt before Friday.

A significant winter storm is set to bring us rain, ice, snow, high winds, and a big blast of cold air starting Thursday.