Fort Wayne street department hiring seasonal workers for leaf collection

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The city of Fort Wayne is hiring temporary workers to collect leaves this fall.

The city’s Street Department said Tuesday it is looking to hire workers for the annual neighborhood leaf collection. The job pays $15 per hour.

Workers will assist with sweeping, raking and the pick-up of leaves along neighborhood streets.

Work begins with training in late October and goes through the end of the mid-December collection season.

For more information, visit CityOfFortWayne.org/LeafPickUpJobs.