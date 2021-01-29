Fort Wayne street crews ‘ready’ for largest snow fall in years

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — As the region braces for its biggest snowfall in years this weekend, the city of Fort Wayne’s Street Department is ready.
The department’s fleet of trucks and plow are being checked and will be ready for the snow predicted, the city said Friday. Additional salt was delivered to city barns and main arteries will be pretreated with a de-icing brine to reduce ice formations.
The WANE 15 Live Doppler 15 Fury weather team is forecasting up to 8 inches of snow to fall in the region, with the heaviest snowfall concentration around Fort Wayne and west of Fort Wayne. Areas north can expect slightly less snowfall through Sunday afternoon.
The Fort Wayne Street Department crews will plow “around the clock” during the weather event, it said. Plowing streets clear could take “a long time” due to the amount of snow expected. Salt will be applied after streets are clear.
Here are the Fort Wayne Street Department’s snow routes:
For more information on Fort Wayne’s snow routes, visit www.cityoffortwayne.org/snow.