Fort Wayne street crews ‘ready’ for largest snow fall in years

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — As the region braces for its biggest snowfall in years this weekend, the city of Fort Wayne’s Street Department is ready.

The department’s fleet of trucks and plow are being checked and will be ready for the snow predicted, the city said Friday. Additional salt was delivered to city barns and main arteries will be pretreated with a de-icing brine to reduce ice formations.

The WANE 15 Live Doppler 15 Fury weather team is forecasting up to 8 inches of snow to fall in the region, with the heaviest snowfall concentration around Fort Wayne and west of Fort Wayne. Areas north can expect slightly less snowfall through Sunday afternoon.

The Fort Wayne Street Department crews will plow “around the clock” during the weather event, it said. Plowing streets clear could take “a long time” due to the amount of snow expected. Salt will be applied after streets are clear.

Here are the Fort Wayne Street Department’s snow routes:

Fort Wayne snow routes map

Fort Wayne snow route 1 (Dupont Road area)

Fort Wayne snow route 2 (Washington Center Road area)

Fort Wayne snow route 3 (Maplecrest/Rothman area)

Fort Wayne snow route 4 (Goshen Avenue area)

Fort Wayne snow route 5 (St. Joe Center/Stelhorn Road area)

Fort Wayne snow route 6 (Spring Street area)

Fort Wayne snow route 7 (North Anthony Boulevard area)

Fort Wayne snow route 8 (Snider High School area)

Fort Wayne snow route 9 (Maplecrest/Maysville area)

Fort Wayne snow route 10 (Ardmore Avenue area)

Fort Wayne snow route 11 (downtown area)

Fort Wayne snow route 12 (East Pontiac Street area)

Fort Wayne snow route 13 (Airport Expressway area)

Fort Wayne snow route 14 (Fairfield Avenue area)

Fort Wayne snow route 15 (West Paulding Road area)

Fort Wayne snow route 16 (Hessen Cassel Road area)

Fort Wayne snow route 17 (Illinois Road area)

Fort Wayne snow route 18 (Aboite Center Road area)

For more information on Fort Wayne’s snow routes, visit www.cityoffortwayne.org/snow.