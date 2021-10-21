Fort Wayne Storage honors city with new skyline mural

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Commuters may have noticed one of Fort Wayne’s newest murals along East State Boulevard.

Located on the side of Fort Wayne Storage, commuters can spot a rendition of the downtown Fort Wayne skyline near the intersection with North Clinton.

Originally, company leaders just wanted to spruce up the building with a fresh coat of paint – but eventually decided on a mural. A mutual friend got them in touch with local artist Jerrod Tobias, who came up with a design that highlights the city skyline. Work started in early September, and took about three weeks.

Wes Timmerman, the general manager of Fort Wayne storage, wanted to pay homage to the city with this mural.

“Really at the heart of the issue why we really wanted to do it, we’re a locally owned and operated company, Fort Wayne’s been really good to us, so we thought that what better way to show appreciation to Fort Wayne than to do a mural of Fort Wayne’s skyline.”

Leaders with Fort Wayne Storage say they love the finished result – and it’s much better than the “dull beige” they were planning,