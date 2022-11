FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Crossing guards are still needed across Fort Wayne, and the city is now hiring.

The Fort Wayne Police Department said Thursday it was hiring adult crossing guards for Fort Wayne Community Schools. Pay is $13.73 an hour.

Here are the requirements:

Must be at least 18 years of age

Have transportation to and from intersection

Complete an application

Pass a background check and drug test

You can apply HERE.