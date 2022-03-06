FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- Ukrainians, Ukrainian-Americans, and supporters of Ukraine joined together to rally outside of the Allen County Courthouse Sunday afternoon.

Among the crowd of people in front of the courthouse, many of them are Ukrainian. Many showed their support by wearing the Ukrainian flag colors, it was a sea of blue and yellow.

Ukrainian and organizer for the rally, Tatyana Hutcherson, worries for her friends and family that are still in Ukraine.

“I have a step-dad, a dad, my cousins, my dad’s side of the family is all there, my family that is here, their extended family is there,” said Hutcherson. “It’s very tough to hear all this, with the bombings and the missiles going out, it’s just very rough to hear when you talk to them through either video chat or even on the phone,” Hutcherson said.

Hutcherson also explained how much the people of Ukraine appreciate the support they are receiving from all over the world.

“It means a lot to them, they love seeing as much support as possible from all over,” Hutcherson said. “It would be extraordinary from them to see that me and my friends here that are from Ukraine actually came up with this idea,” said Hutcherson. “We just want to bring unity,” Hutcherson said.

Andrew Jarmus, Perish, Priest of St. Nicholas, Orthodox Church in Fort Wayne, has family in Ukraine and he was at the rally for a few different reasons.

“I have family living there and my father was from Ukraine, so this obviously has a very important personal impact on me,” said Jarmus. “So I am here in support of my family, I am here also in support of and to let my community know that I support them,” Jarmus said. “Everyone is really heartbroken by this and to know that we stand together on this, we have to pray together, we have to be agencies of peace,” said Jarmus.

Jarmus has many mixed feelings about what is happening in Ukraine and he says he is worried about where this could go and how it will end up.

“I have mixed feelings about this because obviously I am very aprensive about where this could possibly go and who knows, we just don’t know,” Jarmus said. “At the same time though, I have never seen Ukrainian people as united as they are right now,” said Jarmus. “On the other side of things, I am just very proud to be of Ukrainian descent so see how the people banding together like they are,” Jarmus said.

Jarmus does fear that history will repeat itself and people will have hatred towards those who are from the opposing countries.

“My fear and my concern is that doesn’t happen here with Russian Americans, Americans with Russian descent. who have nothing to do with this and who are just as heartbroken as everyone else,” Jarmus said. “Taking our anxieties and fears out on them would just be adding wrong to wrong and it’s not going to help the healing that is eventually needing to happen once this is all over,” said Jarmus.

Both Hutcherson and Jarmus would do anything to see and have their family and friends safe and pray that there will be peace for them soon.

“Stay strong, keep fighting, and don’t give up, Ukraine will win in the end,” Hutcherson said.

The links below are a few ways that you can help those in Ukraine that need all the support they can get.

