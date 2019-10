FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The city of Fort Wayne “spraygrounds,” or splash pads,” will soon be shut down for the off-season.

The city said Thursday that the nine spraygrounds would be turned off on Sunday at 10 p.m.

The city of Fort Wayne operates spraygrounds at Kreager, Shoaff, Buckner, Memorial, Franklin School, McCormick, Robert E. Meyers and Waynedale parks, as well as the Doermer Kid’s Canal at Promenade Park.