Fort Wayne Sports Club hosts drive-thru Fish Fry

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — It’s a twist on a tradition to help an area organization.

The Fort Wayne Sport Club, located at 3102 Ardmore Ave, announced Friday that it will host a drive-thru fish fry on March 26 starting at 4 p.m.

Orders need to be called into the Clubhouse ahead of time at 260-432-6011, the club said. A specific pick-up time can be set. The cut-off time for phone orders is Wednesday at noon.

Each meal will include a generous amount of fish, scalloped potatoes, coleslaw, roll with butter and dessert – all made fresh and packed up “to go” by members of the Sport Club.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss