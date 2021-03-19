Fort Wayne Sports Club hosts drive-thru Fish Fry

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — It’s a twist on a tradition to help an area organization.

The Fort Wayne Sport Club, located at 3102 Ardmore Ave, announced Friday that it will host a drive-thru fish fry on March 26 starting at 4 p.m.

Orders need to be called into the Clubhouse ahead of time at 260-432-6011, the club said. A specific pick-up time can be set. The cut-off time for phone orders is Wednesday at noon.

Each meal will include a generous amount of fish, scalloped potatoes, coleslaw, roll with butter and dessert – all made fresh and packed up “to go” by members of the Sport Club.