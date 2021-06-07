Fort Wayne Sport Club to host Spaten Night

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Although there will not be a full-blown Germanfest celebration this year, the Fort Wayne Sport Club announced it will still be hosting Spaten Night on Tuesday at 3102 Ardmore Ave.

“One of the activities for the evening will be a 6v6 adult soccer tournament,” the club said.

Sign up your team up, with email addresses, online. The club said the tournament field will be limited to only the first 16 teams to register. Day-of registration begins at 5 p.m. with play beginning at 6 p.m. The entry fee is $60.

Flyer courtesy of the Fort Wayne Sport Club

In the clubhouse there will be cold beverages and German-style food before and after the soccer tournament, and any remaining glass boots will be for sale for $15.

The sport club said Jay Fox will also be providing music from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. along with the Tanzers German folk dancers.

For more information on the Fort Wayne Sport Club, visit the club’s website.