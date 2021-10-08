Fort Wayne Sport Club to host Fish Fry Oct. 22

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Sport Club, located at 3102 Ardmore Ave, is holding its October Fish Fry on the 22nd starting at 4:30 p.m.

The dinner includes a generous portion of fish, baked or scalloped potatoes, coleslaw, applesauce, roll and butter as well as a dessert. The club said that a number of draft beers are also available at the club bar: Köstritzer, HofBrau, Smithwicks, Stella Artois, Mad Anthony, Hop River, Chapmans, Modelo and more. Other bottled beers are also at the full-service bar.

The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 6 to 10. Children age six and under eat for free.

Fish Fries are traditionally held at the club on the fourth Friday of each month throughout the season, but the club said it takes a break in November and December. The final Fish Fry of the season is on Good Friday, April 15, 2022.

